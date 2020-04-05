Consensus (SEN) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029950 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.66 or 1.00343555 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

