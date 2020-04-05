Constellation Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $293,137.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.04634844 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037074 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009641 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,137,862,731 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

