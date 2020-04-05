ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0024

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, UEX, CPDAX and Bilaxy. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $114,500.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005641 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, UEX and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.