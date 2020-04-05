Contentos Trading Up 17.8% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.49 or 0.04645244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037087 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,588,503 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.