Contrasting Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

This table compares Gazit Globe and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88% HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 1.56 -$70.36 million N/A N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.13 billion 7.88 $787.75 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gazit Globe and HANG LUNG PROPE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.