Contrasting Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Silk Road Medical and Lianluo Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus target price of $46.20, suggesting a potential upside of 53.65%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Lianluo Smart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 14.88 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -22.11 Lianluo Smart $560,000.00 14.08 -$8.91 million N/A N/A

Lianluo Smart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -82.73% -165.90% -27.44% Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.