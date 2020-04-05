Contrasting SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) & Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit MTA REIT has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SL Green Realty and Spirit MTA REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 3 7 0 2.55 Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $89.73, indicating a potential upside of 132.21%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Spirit MTA REIT.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Spirit MTA REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 21.83% 4.56% 2.04% Spirit MTA REIT -116.17% N/A -15.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Spirit MTA REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 2.43 $281.35 million $7.00 5.52 Spirit MTA REIT $246.31 million 0.13 -$220.24 million N/A N/A

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit MTA REIT.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Spirit MTA REIT on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 18.7 million square feet of buildings securing debt and preferred equity investments. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 7 suburban properties comprised of 15 suburban buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs. As of December 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 876 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 19.8 million square feet, are leased to approximately 203 tenants across 45 states and 23 industries.

