Contrasting Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NYSE:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Yum China pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yum China pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Yum China has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 7.40% 40.74% 4.61% Yum China 8.12% 22.96% 10.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 11 2 0 2.15 Yum China 0 2 6 0 2.75

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $34.48, suggesting a potential upside of 237.99%. Yum China has a consensus target price of $50.94, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Yum China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Yum China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.23 $117.22 million $3.02 3.38 Yum China $8.78 billion 1.77 $713.00 million $1.88 21.96

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum China beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

