Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -353.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $659,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,987,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,931,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

