Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 1,253,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

