Cortex Market Cap Hits $21.54 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Ethfinex, DDEX and DragonEX. Cortex has a total market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02606041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, UEX, CoinEx, DEx.top, OKEx, CoinTiger, CoinBene, BitForex, Huobi, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.