Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $398.40 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Cosmos has a market cap of $398.40 million and $111.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00030541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000436 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,905.96 or 1.00950396 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00070727 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001529 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.