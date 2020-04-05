Cosmos Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Cosmos has a market cap of $387.97 million and approximately $106.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00029950 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.66 or 1.00343555 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

