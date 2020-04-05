Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $288.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

