Couchain (COU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,462.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Couchain has a total market cap of $2,926.53 and $3,462.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.98 or 0.04547880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037016 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009499 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

