Counos Coin (CCA) Market Capitalization Hits $71.72 Million

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for about $4.83 or 0.00071182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos Coin has a market cap of $71.72 million and approximately $248,169.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

