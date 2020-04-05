Counterparty 1-Day Volume Tops $188.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00012551 BTC on popular exchanges including Zaif, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. Counterparty has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $188.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,796.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.83 or 0.03425582 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00749405 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,351 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

