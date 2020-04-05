Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 465.43 ($6.12).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Countryside Properties to GBX 606 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.64. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 248.80 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 544 ($7.16).

In other news, insider David Howell purchased 1,200 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £3,660 ($4,814.52). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

