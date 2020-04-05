COVA (COVA) Trading Up 18.6% This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $363,165.60 and $1.01 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.02569412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00201071 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.