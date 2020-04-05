Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

CVTI stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Covenant Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

