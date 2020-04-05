Covesting (COV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,118.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $42,118.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02573887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00200682 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.