Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.11

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Covesting has a market cap of $2.00 million and $47,229.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.02602927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

