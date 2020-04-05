Cream (CRM) Price Up 4.5% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market cap of $20,519.62 and $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00997621 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029844 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00177493 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007185 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069706 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.