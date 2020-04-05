Cred (LBA) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, Bibox and Huobi. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $7.13 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.22 or 0.02568451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00201388 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.