CREDIT 1-Day Volume Tops $7,922.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $60,737.44 and $7,922.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071369 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.