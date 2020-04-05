Credits Market Capitalization Tops $4.63 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Credits has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Gate.io and CoinBene. Credits has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $153,185.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,984,057 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, Mercatox, Tidex, Gate.io, WazirX, CoinBene, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

