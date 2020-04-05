Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,456,000 after buying an additional 9,628,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,893,000 after buying an additional 4,104,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,774,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,752,000 after buying an additional 171,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,260,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,656,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,837,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $477.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

