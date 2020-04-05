Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 363.56 ($4.78).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 481 ($6.33) to GBX 388 ($5.10) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £79,520 ($104,604.05). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total value of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 169.43 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The firm has a market cap of $422.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

