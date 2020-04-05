Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 498,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 1,627,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $317.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.83. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

