Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $544.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Criteo by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.