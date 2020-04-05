Critical Analysis: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get SMC alerts:

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. PETROFAC LTD/ADR pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMC and PETROFAC LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 0 0 2.00 PETROFAC LTD/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares SMC and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC N/A N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC and PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $3.17 billion 4.00 $490.78 million N/A N/A PETROFAC LTD/ADR $5.83 billion 0.14 $64.00 million $0.52 2.33

SMC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PETROFAC LTD/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

SMC has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SMC

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.