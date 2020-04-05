Critical Contrast: Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) versus Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Check Point Software Technologies and Bridgeline Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 4 11 4 0 2.00 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $114.35, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 41.39% 23.10% 14.64% Bridgeline Digital -42.11% -350.46% -18.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Bridgeline Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $1.99 billion 7.50 $825.70 million $5.51 17.84 Bridgeline Digital $9.95 million 0.20 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Bridgeline Digital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

