Critical Survey: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) & CarMax (NASDAQ:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarMax and LMP Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $20.32 billion 0.39 $842.41 million $5.33 9.12 LMP Automotive $10.86 million 4.55 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CarMax and LMP Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 0 3 10 1 2.86 LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00

CarMax currently has a consensus price target of $86.35, suggesting a potential upside of 77.67%. LMP Automotive has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 409.16%. Given LMP Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LMP Automotive is more favorable than CarMax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of CarMax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CarMax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 4.37% 24.46% 4.36% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CarMax beats LMP Automotive on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2019, the company operated approximately 203 stores in 100 the United States television markets. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

