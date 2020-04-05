CROAT Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $41,946.40 and $44.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,246,053 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

