CrowdWiz (WIZ) Market Capitalization Tops $13,277.74

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $13,277.74 and $107.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005680 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

