Crown Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Crown has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $2,334.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,786.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.90 or 0.03416924 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00752751 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,423,649 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

