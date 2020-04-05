Cryptaur One Day Volume Hits $9,299.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $9,299.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.04618136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

