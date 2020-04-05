CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Reaches $0.0001

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $161,293.54 and approximately $956.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00478510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00106164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00083975 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002823 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002536 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

