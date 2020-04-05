Crypto.com Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $695.52 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, OceanEx and Indodax. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $695.52 million and $5.86 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.15 or 0.04668555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037128 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009601 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,231,050,228 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, BiteBTC, Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi Global, ABCC, OKEx, Huobi Korea, DigiFinex, Bittrex, GOPAX, KuCoin, Fatbtc, Upbit, CPDAX, BigONE, CoinTiger, Bithumb Global, OceanEx, HitBTC, DDEX, Dcoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

