Crypto Sports Achieves Market Capitalization of $405,044.98 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $405,044.98 and $9,489.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00340549 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00416681 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006943 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,823,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,717 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

