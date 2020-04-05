CryptoAds Marketplace One Day Trading Volume Tops $118,752.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $87,674.82 and $118,752.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.02602080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

