CryptoCarbon Price Reaches $0.0040 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $98,015.81 and $159.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02578625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.