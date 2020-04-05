Cryptocean Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a market cap of $871,803.47 and approximately $147,671.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.58 or 0.04585068 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037055 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.