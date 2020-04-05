CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.02

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00015008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitfinex and CoinExchange. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $2,576.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.92 or 0.04457197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037007 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 8,231,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

