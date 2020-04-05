Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Up 13% This Week

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $31.08 million and $67,940.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00007337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.90 or 0.04463009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009419 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

