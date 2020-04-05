Cryptonex (CNX) Price Hits $1.70 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00025086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $94.76 million and $1.63 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.22 or 0.02568451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00201388 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

