Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.02 or 0.04664414 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037137 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.