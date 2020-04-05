Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $220.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.04485582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036974 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009236 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

