CryptoPing (PING) Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. CryptoPing has a market cap of $157,246.06 and $16.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02576514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201780 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

