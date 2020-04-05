Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cubic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cubic by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cubic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cubic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUB stock traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $35.01. 856,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,346. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

